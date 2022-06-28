PPP vows to win rest of LG polls phases in Sindh

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday vowed to win rest of the Local Government election phases in Sindh.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari congratulated the newly elected candidates of the party in the first phase of Local Government elections in 14 districts of Sindh.

In a statement, he said that victory of PPP candidates in overwhelming majority was a sign of confidence of the people.

“PPP will continue to achieve great achievements under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto,” he said.

He said the Sindhis had rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘fake statements’ and narratives. “The people of Sindh have reminded PPP opponents that they only trust the PPP,” he said.

This week, the PPP took a clean lead in the first phase of Sindh’s LG elections in 14 districts, according to unofficial results.

The voting took place amidst sporadic incidents of violence, clashes and at least two deaths.

The unofficial results showed that the PPP won with a big margin, while the Grand Democratic Alliance stood second, independents third, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf fourth, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl secured the fifth position.

The 14 districts of Sindh in whuch elections were held included included Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman – who is also Federal Minister for Climate Change – yesterday congratulated her party leadership, candidates, workers and voters for securing resounding victory in the first phase of the LG elections of Sindh.

The federal minister in a series of tweets on her official handle showered praise for her party and workers.