Price Control Magistrates asked to ensure selling of food items at fixed prices

BAHAWALPUR – Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Monday said that crackdown against overpricing and hoarding was underway in Bahawalpur. He directed the price control magistrates to deal with artificial inflation strictly and ensure sale of food items at fixed rates. Commissioner was presiding over a meeting held to review price control situation in the division. It was informed to the meeting that during the last two days in Bahawalpur division, price control magistrates monitored 2014 shops and business centers and imposed fines of Rs 240,000 for irregularities, 18 FIRs were registered and 64 persons were arrested on the spot. One shop was also sealed. In the last two days, fines of Rs. 67000 have been imposed on various vendors in Bahawalpur district, Rs 82500 in Bahawalnagar district and Rs 96500 in Rahim Yar Khan district respectively.

 

