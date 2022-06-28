News Desk

PSX gains 112.95 points to close at 41,765.62 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 112.95 points, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 41,765.62 points against 41,878.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 257,163,743 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 247,901,404 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.708 billion against Rs 7.378 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 123 of them recorded gains and 192 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 28,048,000 shares and price per share of Rs 3.13, Oilboy Energy (R ) with a volume of 23,897,500 and a price per share of Rs 0.04, and WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 17,069,500 and price per share of Rs 1.39.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 290 per share, closing at Rs 5,990 whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak), the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 155.10 to Rs 2,288.

Siemens Pak witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 30.01 per share closing at Rs 649.99 followed by Mari Petroleum, the share price of which declined by Rs 21.48 to close at Rs 1,769.49.

