Raja Riaz vows to support govt in budget approval process

The opposition leader of the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad on Tuesday said that he will fully support the treasury benches in the budget 2022-2033 approval process.

Sources privy to the development said that Raja Riaz called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the political situation including the appointment of the new NAB chairman while Shehbaz Sharif also requested Raja Riaz to suggest names for the NAB chairman as leader of the opposition.

During the meeting, Raja Riaz vowed to support the government in the budget approval process, sources added.