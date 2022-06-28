‘Rising complaints’ of pre-polls rigging in Punjab alarming, says PTI

ISLAMABAD – The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday expressed concerns over the “rising complaints” of pre-polls rigging in 20 constituencies of Punjab, where by-polls are scheduled on July 17.

A meeting of the PTI’s political committee held here with party chairman Imran Khan in the chair. The participants discussed the overall country’s political situation, rising inflation and future course of action of the party. Former prime minister Khan in the meeting announced that he would lead Islamabad protest at Parade Ground on July 2 against the government “imposed on Pakistan through US regime change conspiracy.” The meeting was attended by Secretary General PTI Asad Umar, PTI KP President Pervez Khattak, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Aamir Mehmood Kiyani along with others central and regional leadership.

During the meeting, they condemned in the strongest terms the worst lawlessness witnessed during the first phase of local body elections in Sindh, according to a statement issued by PTI. They also expressed deep concerns over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP)’s failure to hold fair, transparent and credible elections. They said that enthusiasm among the people regarding by-elections was a ray of hope, as “the government’s days were numbered.”

Imran Khan to lead Islamabad protest at Parade Ground on July 2

During the meeting, a briefing was given pertaining to the preparations for the protest rally to be held on July 2 at the Parade Ground in Islamabad.

PTI Rawalpindi and Islamabad organisations were issued special instructions to speed up their preparations and public mobilization campaigns to make the rally a historic. They reviewed the government’s preparations for the passage of the budget and spiraling prices that are crushing the nation. During the meeting, the participants expressed satisfaction over the decisive victory of PTI in PK-7 Swat, wherein PTI inflicted punching defeat on ANP candidate backed by 13 political parties.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PTI said that he would lead the July 2 Rawalpindi-Islamabad protest rally, adding that strong anti-government movement was inevitable. Khan said that people from all walks of life especially the youth and women were politically more mature now as it was clearly evident from the strong and overwhelming reaction from people over the ousting of the elected government through foreign conspiracy. The PTI chairman alleged that governments in Sindh and Punjab were busy in steeling elections but ECP remained unmoved and was just looking the situation as a silent spectator. He said that only a peaceful democratic movement for true freedom could get the nation out of present quagmire.