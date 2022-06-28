Rupee sheds 47 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by 47 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 207.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 207.47. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 206 and Rs 208.5 respectively. The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs 1.65 and closed at Rs 220.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 218.40. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.54, whereas an increase of Rs 1.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs 256.12 as compared to its last closing of Rs 254.63. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisas to close at Rs 56.61 and Rs 55.40 respectively.