APP

Rupee sheds 47 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD    –    Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by 47 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 207.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 207.47. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 206 and Rs 208.5 respectively. The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs 1.65 and closed at Rs 220.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 218.40. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.54, whereas an increase of Rs 1.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs 256.12 as compared to its last closing of Rs 254.63. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisas to close at Rs 56.61 and Rs 55.40 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Editorials

Protestors Harmed

Entertainment

With ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard revisits Thai cave rescue

Entertainment

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari gets candid about life after marriage

Karachi

NBP moves towards energy conservation

Newspaper

KP govt signs five Rs6b IT initiatives based projects

Uncategorized

After excluding 25 MPAs, Presiding Officer had to judge who had majority: LHC

Karachi

DC Sukkur to ensure code of conduct during hide collection

Editorials

Controlling Information

Entertainment

Widow reveals Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK

Uncategorized

CII writes to PM for withdrawal of SBP’s appeal against anti-interest decision

1 of 53

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More