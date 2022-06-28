News Desk

Senior Joint Secretary Hajj reviews facilities for pilgrims at Jeddah Airport

Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Alamgir Khan on Tuesday visited Jeddah Airport in Saudi Arabia and reviewed the facilities being provided to Hajj Pilgrims by the Pakistan Hajj mission.

On the occasion, the Joint Secretary was given a detailed briefing by the officials of the Pakistan Hajj Mission on Hajj flight operation by Pakistan and facilities being provided to passengers by the Saudi Aviation Authority at the airport.

He directed the mission to ensure the timely departure of Hajj pilgrims to Makkah after their arrival at Jeddah Airport.

Alamgir Khan was also directed to provide all possible facilities to the intended Hujjaj without any delay.

The joint secretary also met Hajj pilgrims coming from Pakistan and asked about the services being provided by Hajj seasonal staff of the ministry at the airport.

