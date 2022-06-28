Agencies

Shopkeeper foils dacoity attempt, hand over accused to police

BUREWALA – A shopkeeper successfully foiled a dacoity bid yielding arrest of one of the accused, however, the effort left him injured at his mobile/computer shop in Burewala on Monday. According to details, three dacoits forced their entry into a mobile-cum-computer shop in new model town area, Burewala, in broad day light and attempted to loot cash. However, the shopkeeper Majid resisted their attempt and did not surrender even after dacoits hit him with the butt of the firearm weapon. The resistance forced the accused to flee, however, by that time many people had gathered outside and pelted stones at the accused. One of the accused fell down after being hit by a stone and people managed to apprehend him.  People severely beat the accused before handing him over to police. The other two accused, however, managed to escape. The injured shopkeeper was admitted to THQ hospital while police have shifted the accused to some unknown place and started investigations after registration of case.

 

 

