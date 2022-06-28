The younger & the youngest Sharif

A man in power is often represent­ed and interpreted by the attire he chooses, the accessories he wears and the gait he displays while on the move. No, it does not advocate van­ity. It is intelligence that tells you what to wear in a battlefield and what to wear for a formal dinner.

Of all the people in power I came across in my life, I cannot unlearn or un-see a few personalities. Their choice of colors and their pattern of doing things are always unforgettable. However, I shall start from two of them; the Man in Checked Waistcoat and the Man in Long Boots.

The former, Hamza Shehbaz Sha­rif has been experimenting the no-go areas of colours, the colours we don’t have enough courage to flaunt even on the best of our days. While some claim it to be a bad choice of colours, Turquoise rep­resents refreshing energy and wis­dom at the same time. His choice of colours is representing the whole­ness and emotional balance in leadership patterns and the entry of young lot in the power corridors as he is actually the youngest Chief Minister in the country.

The best thing is he is not op­erating like a first-timer, obvi­ously because he is not. From conservation of wildlife to promo­tion of tourism, from administra­tive affairs to draught-hit areas of Cholistan, he is trying to handle it all like a pro. That’s not it! This man in Checked Waistcoats and his mantra of “right man for the right job” can actually result in ad­ministrative excellence at district level. However, the success factor of any initiative or programme is directly dependent on the politi­cal will and his political will is ev­ident from his decisions. For in­stance, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is personally looking into the mat­ter of draught in Cholistan, he is also considering provision of wa­ter to Cholistan through canal, di­rected his team to expedite the programme of solar water plants in the desert, for humans and cat­tle both. A pilot project to enhance rain in the area would also be in­itiated; hence, HSS-government is implementing multi-pronged strategy to cater for the needs of the draught hit areas.

Although its the early days but he has proven to be one of the most vigilant chief ministers of the province. As reflected by his choice of clothes, choice of of­ficers, choice of actions and pri­orities, he likes to keep a strict check on everything he is respon­sible for, his body language en­dorses the same. When HSS came into power, experts and analysts were of the view that he would be compared with his father not with the outgoing chief minister. As the measuring unit has always been Shehbaz Sharif, he had re­ally big shoes to fill in. He rekin­dled the kind of bond his father enjoyed with the people. Obvious­ly he can’t fix all the problems in a month, but he has tried to estab­lish that he is there with the peo­ple when needed. Instead of invit­ing victims of heinous crimes to his office, his father preferred to visit their homes to console them. That’s what HSS is trying to do. As far as his portfolio is concerned, he shouldn’t just be remembered as son of the sitting Prime Minis­ter, he is a one of the finest young leaders all set for the new world order and again, it didn’t happen overnight, he has spent his teen years in jail when his family was in exile, he is not only well-read but his connect with the general pub­lic is an example of his service to the party and masses in Punjab.

The Man in Long Boots, although some of us always objected him wearing long boots during his vis­its to ponding sites but most of knew he was getting things done for the people. The man is simply an intelligent leader, who knows how to differentiate between field attire, rain attire and business expo attire. You would find him wearing double breasted formal jackets addressing heads of the states and wearing a hat or a hel­met when visiting a construction site. The man just knows what to wear, what’s wrong in that? This man who is the Prime Minister of Pakistan, still wears the same wrist watch that his father gifted to him decades ago. This man is ac­tually a keeper, he is not just smart but his emotional intelligence and his agenda of public welfare make him the kind of leader a country would need in a crisis. Holding the fort and all the broken glass pieces together in a situation like this is unbelievably daring. The man has taken toughest decisions in the re­cent history, he has risked his rep­utation to keep things in motion, that’s the biggest sacrifice a politi­cal personality could ever think of in a times like these.

BY ENEM ALI ABBAS

–The writer is Project Director of the Voice of Punjab. He has also served as Media Advisor to the World Bank and UNICEF funded Healthcare & Tourism related pro­jects in Punjab. He tweets @EAAgop