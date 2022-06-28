The younger & the youngest Sharif

By Enem Ali Abbas

A man in power is often represented and interpreted by the attire he chooses, the accessories he wears and the gait he displays while on the move. No, it does not advocate vanity. It is intelligence that tells you what to wear in a battlefield and what to wear for a formal dinner.

Of all the people in power I came across in my life, I cannot unlearn or un-see a few personalities. Their choice of colours and their pattern of doing things are always unforgettable. However, I shall start from two of them; the Man in Checked Waistcoat and the Man in Long Boots.

The former, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has been experimenting the no-go areas of colours, the colours we don’t have enough courage to flaunt even on the best of our days. While some claim it to be a bad choice of colours, Turquoise represents refreshing energy and wisdom at the same time. His choice of colours is representing the wholeness and emotional balance in leadership patterns and the entry of young lot in the power corridors as he is actually the youngest Chief Minister in the country.

The best thing is he is not operating like a first-timer, obviously because he is not. From conservation of wildlife to promotion of tourism, from administrative affairs to draught-hit areas of Cholistan, he is trying to handle it all like a pro. That’s not it! This man in Checked Waistcoats and his mantra of “right man for the right job” can actually result in administrative excellence at district level. However, the success factor of any initiative or programme is directly dependent on the political will and his political will is evident from his decisions. For instance, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is personally looking into the matter of draught in Cholistan, he is also considering provision of water to Cholistan through canal, directed his team to expedite the programme of solar water plants in the desert, for humans and cattle both. A pilot project to enhance rain in the area would also be initiated; hence, HSS-government is implementing multi-pronged strategy to cater for the needs of the draught hit areas.

Although its the early days but he has proven to be one of the most vigilant chief ministers of the province. As reflected by his choice of clothes, choice of officers, choice of actions and priorities, he likes to keep a strict check on everything he is responsible for, his body language endorses the same. When HSS came into power, experts and analysts were of the view that he would be compared with his father not with the outgoing chief minister. As the measuring unit has always been Shehbaz Sharif, he had really big shoes to fill in. He rekindled the kind of bond his father enjoyed with the people. Obviously he can’t fix all the problems in a month, but he has tried to establish that he is there with the people when needed. Instead of inviting victims of heinous crimes to his office, his father preferred to visit their homes to console them. That’s what HSS is trying to do. As far as his portfolio is concerned, he shouldn’t just be remembered as son of the sitting Prime Minister, he is a one of the finest young leaders all set for the new world order and again, it didn’t happen overnight, he has spent his teen years in jail when his family was in exile, he is not only well-read but his connect with the general public is an example of his service to the party and masses in Punjab.

The Man in Long Boots, although some of us always objected him wearing long boots during his visits to ponding sites but most of knew he was getting things done for the people. The man is simply an intelligent leader, who knows how to differentiate between field attire, rain attire and business expo attire. You would find him wearing double breasted formal jackets addressing heads of the states and wearing a hat or a helmet when visiting a construction site. The man just knows what to wear, what’s wrong in that? This man who is the Prime Minister of Pakistan, still wears the same wrist watch that his father gifted to him decades ago. This man is actually a keeper, he is not just smart but his emotional intelligence and his agenda of public welfare make him the kind of leader a country would need in a crisis. Holding the fort and all the broken glass pieces together in a situation like this is unbelievably daring. The man has taken toughest decisions in the recent history, he has risked his reputation to keep things in motion, that’s the biggest sacrifice a political personality could ever think of in a times like these.

— The writer is Project Director of

the Voice of Punjab. He has also

served as Media Advisor to the

World Bank and UNICEF funded Healthcare & Tourism related projects in Punjab. He tweets @EAAgop