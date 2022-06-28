Treet Corporation shaves costs with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

KARACHI – Treet Corporation Limited (TCL), a Treet Group company, is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help lower costs, support business growth, and improve productivity. By migrating its on-premises, business-critical finance, and manufacturing applications to OCI, TCL has reduced its capital expenditure (CAPEX) by 66 percent, maintenance costs by 50 percent, and sped up data backup times by 66 percent while minimizing system downtime.

With the return to pre-pandemic life, there has been a marked increase in spending on personal care products. TCL, whose razor blades have been sought after byshavers for decades, wanted to ensure 24/7 business operations, improve its ability to scale, ease the burden on IT infrastructure management, and gain cost savings. With its on-premises data center nearing the end of life, TCL decided to migrate its on-premisesOracle E-Business Suite (EBS) production, third-party business integration (BI) applications testing, and development environments, plus other in-house applications to the cloud. After reviewing a range of alternatives, TCL selected OCI to run its business-critical applications on Oracle Cloud, faster and more securely, for less. “To meet the increasing demand from our customers effectively, we needed to move away from the archaic on-premises platform and harness the power of the cloud,” said Hussain Yousuf, Chief Information Officer, Treet Group. “Migrating to OCI has enabled us to run our business-critical applications in a scalable, secure, and high-availability environment. We have also been able to significantly reduce our maintenance cost and ease the burden on the IT team, which now has more time to work on innovative projects.”

By moving EBS to OCI, TCL is able to take advantage of running Oracle applications on OCI, including minimal re-architecture, re-integration, andupgraded infrastructure. Additionally, TCL has also moved its third-party business intelligence application to the cloud, which is being used to track production, output efficiency, and management reporting of its products.

“Many businesses moving to the cloud, focus mainly on gaining infrastructure efficiencies and cost-savings, but there’s a lot more to operating in the cloud than that. Moving to the cloud is about taking advantage of the opportunity to change the way you work and build a culture of innovation to drive greater value and growth,” said Amer Khan, Senior Director, Cloud Platform Group, Oracle Pakistan, and Afghanistan. “Treet Corporation Limited is a great example of how a company can use the cloud to gain the right mix of performance, scalability, and cost savings with the least downtime and modernize its business applications so that it can keep pace with the needs of its business, to stay ahead of the competition.”