Two absconders among six accused arrested

KARACHI – District Kemari Police on Monday arrested six accused including two absconders reportedly involved in theft of goods having worth million of rupees. In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation District Kemari Capt (retd) Faizan Ali said that Maripur Investigation Police team arrested six accused namely Hanif Khan, Bakht Buland, Nasarullah, Zia, Nazakat and Ali Mohammad during three different operations with the help of modern technical equipments and recovered two trucks and other stolen goods. The value of recovered goods is Rs16.5 million and the investigation against the arrested accused is underway