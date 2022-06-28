‘US to send Ukraine air-defence missiles’

ELMAU CASTLE – The United States is planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to defend against Russian attacks, a source familiar with the process told AFP on Monday.

President Joe Biden, who is attending the G7 summit in Germany, “has made the procurement of advanced air defence systems for Ukraine a priority”, the source said, asking not to be identified.

An announcement is “likely this week” on the purchase of NASAMS, an “advanced medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile defence system”, as well as other weaponry to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion. This will include “additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars”, which are used to pinpoint the source of enemy artillery firing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed G7 leaders by video-link on Monday, has pleaded for more powerful defences against Russian air attacks since the start of the invasion in February. With Russian aircraft and cruise missiles bombing Ukrainian troops and residential areas daily.