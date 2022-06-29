APP

10% concession being given to residents paying outstanding property tax till June 30: RCB

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is giving 10 percent concession in outstanding property taxes to the residents who are willing to pay them until June 30.

According to RCB spokesman, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxes despite various notices.  He said the authorities concerned had tasked the field staff of the board to expedite the recovery process and submit a daily progress report.

To a question, he said that the RCB had finalized arrangements for monsoon season including measures to avert any destruction and flooding in low-lying areas.

The board had set up a special controlroom to monitor the possible flood situation.

Special teams had been formed for a quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The spokesman said the controlroom would work round the clock and the staff concerned would remain present on duty in the control room.

