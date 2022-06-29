News Desk

100 more buses arrive at Karachi Port for People’s Bus Service

A batch of 100 more buses arrived at the Karachi Port from China for People s Bus Service on Tuesday which will run on various routes throughout Karachi under the  People s Bus Service  banner.

Sindh Information and Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 100 more buses of People s Intra-District Bus Service from China have reached Karachi port.

Memon said that route one of People’s Bus Service became operational on June 27 Insha Allah, red buses will be seen running on route 2 on July 1, while buses will be seen operational on all seven routes in Karachi within two months.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan People s Party is fast-moving to fulfil the promise made to the citizens of Karachi. Soon after the launch of the Red Bus Service, Orange Line will also be launched for the citizens of Orangi.

Sharjeel Memon said that a total of 240 modern buses of the People s Bus Service have reached Karachi. He promised the citizens of Karachi that the PPP government will bring thousands of buses in a year or two. Progress has been made on setting up a manufacturing plant.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PKR continues upward trajectory, gains 1.87 rupees in early trade

Islamabad

No intention to impose whole of petroleum levy: Miftah

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz appeals nation to follow SOPs amid COVID-19 surge

Lahore

LHC reserves verdict on pleas against Hamza’s election as CM Punjab

Islamabad

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

Lahore

Pakistan reports 541 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country

Islamabad

Further inflation in July can increase political crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad

PM directs Interior Ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

Lahore

Angry residents protest against unannounced loadshedding in Lahore

1 of 8,546

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More