100 more buses arrive at Karachi Port for People’s Bus Service

A batch of 100 more buses arrived at the Karachi Port from China for People s Bus Service on Tuesday which will run on various routes throughout Karachi under the People s Bus Service banner.

Sindh Information and Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 100 more buses of People s Intra-District Bus Service from China have reached Karachi port.

Memon said that route one of People’s Bus Service became operational on June 27 Insha Allah, red buses will be seen running on route 2 on July 1, while buses will be seen operational on all seven routes in Karachi within two months.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan People s Party is fast-moving to fulfil the promise made to the citizens of Karachi. Soon after the launch of the Red Bus Service, Orange Line will also be launched for the citizens of Orangi.

Sharjeel Memon said that a total of 240 modern buses of the People s Bus Service have reached Karachi. He promised the citizens of Karachi that the PPP government will bring thousands of buses in a year or two. Progress has been made on setting up a manufacturing plant.