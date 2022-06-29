Our Staff Reporter

100 more buses arrive at Karachi Port, says Sharjeel

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon who also holds the portfolio of Transport and Mass Transit said that 100 more buses of Sindh People’s Intra District Bus Service from China reached Karachi port on Tuesday. He said that a total of 240 modern buses of People’s Bus Service have reached Karachi and red buses will be seen running on Route-2 on July 1- a 32.9 kilometre long route from Nangan Chowrangi to Landhi road in Korangi district
“Buses will run on all seven routes in Karachi within two months,” he claimed adding that the Orange Line of BRT will also be launched for the citizens of Orangi soon after the launch of the People’s Bus Service. Sharjeel said that Pakistan Peoples Party was materialising the promises made to Karachiites and determined to bring thousands of buses in a year or two to address problems of public transport in the metropolis. He further informed that Sindh government wanted to set up a bus manufacturing plant in Karachi and progress has been made in discussion with a Chinese and a Turkish company in the regard.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM Hamza seeks report from IGP, orders strict action against accused

Lahore

CTO reviews traffic arrangements at cattle markets

Lahore

Timely investigation of criminal cases stressed

Lahore

‘Over Rs1b soft loans given under PRS’

Lahore

Special funds allocated for treatment of cancer patients, claims minister

National

Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre teamvisits UVAS

Islamabad

Self-reliance, tactical solutions needed to address economic woes: PM

Islamabad

Miftah confirms IMF MEFP received for 7th, 8th reviews

Islamabad

Pak foreign policy on right track, showing results: Khar

Islamabad

Foreign loan inflows dry up due to IMF loan halt

1 of 1,382

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More