5 persons shot dead over property dispute in Attock

ATTOCK – Five persons were shot dead over property dispute in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station. Police have constituted different teams to arrest the culprits. As per details, in village Royian, two groups had exchanged harsh words over property dispute and started firing. In result Arsalan, Muhammad Razaq, Ishtiaq, Noor Muhammad and Sadaqat died on the spot. DPO Attock Omer Salamat along with heavy police contingent reached the crime scene and constituted different teams to arrest the killers.

On the other hand, Pindigheb police arrested three killers allegedly involved in killing a man and woman in two separate incidents. Those arrested include Shaukat Khan, Tasaduq Hussain and Aamir.