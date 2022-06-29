AGEGA stages protest against change in pension rules

Timergara – The All Government Employees’ Grand Alliance (AGEGA) on Tuesday staged protest demonstration at Shaheed Chowk demanding the provincial government to exclude the clause ‘N’ in the Finance Bill for amending the pensions’ rules of government workers.

Addressing the protesters, the provincial president of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Muhammad Shah, AGEGA Lower Dir chairman Salim Khan and others strongly condemned the amendments and announced to continue protest against it as it was a matter of life and death for government employees.

They demanded the KP chief minister to immediately withdraw the amendments; otherwise they threatened to stage a protest in Peshawar or at Bani gala. They said that thousands of government workers would rally in front of the former prime minister Imran Khan’ house in Bani Gala if the demand was not met.

“If there is one law at the centre and another law in the province, it will be a great injustice to the government employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” they said, adding, the people had twice trusted the PTI in this province, so it should not hurt the workers.