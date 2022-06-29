APP

ANF recovers 5kg heroin; arrests 3 accused including woman

Rawalpindi – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence on Tuesday conducted an operation and managed to recover 5kg heroin besides netting three accused including a woman.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid near bus stand at Chungi No. 26 Islamabad and arrested Hunain Khaliq, Husnain Khaliq and a woman namely Gulshan Bibi. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

 

