Angry residents protest against unannounced loadshedding in Lahore

Unscheduled loadshedding has been intensified in Lahore and several localities of the city are hit by long power outages amid hot and humid weather.

Residents from various areas of Lahore are facing numerous hardships due to unannounced power outages. The prolonged loadshedding has continued to increase the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores.

The areas which were affected by the power shutdown included Dharampura, Johar Town, Ghaziabad, Iqbal Town, ustafabad, Rustam Park, Nawankot, Samanabad, Saddar, Harbansepura, Amir Town and adjoining areas.

Angry residents staged protest against unannounced loadshedding at Hamdard Chowk and blocked roads by burning tyres. The protesters also chanted slogans against the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).