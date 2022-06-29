News Desk

Angry residents protest against unannounced loadshedding in Lahore

Unscheduled loadshedding has been intensified in Lahore and several localities of the city are hit by long power outages amid hot and humid weather.

Residents from various areas of Lahore are facing numerous hardships due to unannounced power outages. The prolonged loadshedding has continued to increase the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores.

The areas which were affected by the power shutdown included Dharampura, Johar Town, Ghaziabad, Iqbal Town, ustafabad, Rustam Park, Nawankot, Samanabad, Saddar, Harbansepura, Amir Town and adjoining areas.

Angry residents staged protest against unannounced loadshedding at Hamdard Chowk and blocked roads by burning tyres. The protesters also chanted slogans against the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

China’s transport minister conferred upon with Hilal-e-Pakistan

Karachi

PKR continues upward trajectory, gains 1.87 rupees in early trade

Islamabad

No intention to impose whole of petroleum levy: Miftah

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz appeals nation to follow SOPs amid COVID-19 surge

Karachi

100 more buses arrive at Karachi Port for People’s Bus Service

Lahore

LHC reserves verdict on pleas against Hamza’s election as CM Punjab

Islamabad

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

Lahore

Pakistan reports 541 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country

Islamabad

Further inflation in July can increase political crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

1 of 8,535

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More