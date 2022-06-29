Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre teamvisits UVAS
LAHORE – An Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) delegation, led by Lt-Gen (retd) Nadeem Ahmad, on Tuesday visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore to discuss the climate change issues here on Tuesday. The delegation head, along with the director office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil chaired the meeting and sought suggestions/technical input from the UVAS faculty members to address global climate change issues. He urged the UVAS faculty members to apply for attaining Global Climate Fund Accreditation. He is willing to collaborate with the UVAS to address the climate adaptation challenges, he added. Dr Farhan Jamil said that the UVAS was working with livestock, poultry, dairy and food industries in Pakistan. He said the university was a research intensive centre and currently its faculty members were executing 110 research projects, which were won from national and international funding agencies. He said the UVAS was also focusing on food safety and food security and conducting different training programmes to impart practical training and knowledge to dairy professional for their capacity building. Earlier, Associate Prof Dr Naveedul Haq gave detail presentation on the UVAS work on climate change.