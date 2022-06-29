Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre teamvisits UVAS

LAHORE – An Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) delegation, led by Lt-Gen (retd) Nadeem Ahmad, on Tuesday vis­ited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore to discuss the climate change issues here on Tuesday. The delegation head, along with the di­rector office of Research Innovation and Com­mercialization (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil chaired the meeting and sought suggestions/technical input from the UVAS fac­ulty members to address global climate change is­sues. He urged the UVAS faculty members to ap­ply for attaining Global Climate Fund Accredita­tion. He is willing to col­laborate with the UVAS to address the climate adaptation challenges, he added. Dr Farhan Jamil said that the UVAS was working with livestock, poultry, dairy and food industries in Pakistan. He said the university was a research intensive centre and currently its faculty members were executing 110 research projects, which were won from na­tional and international funding agencies. He said the UVAS was also focus­ing on food safety and food security and con­ducting different training programmes to impart practical training and knowledge to dairy pro­fessional for their capac­ity building. Earlier, As­sociate Prof Dr Naveedul Haq gave detail presenta­tion on the UVAS work on climate change.