BAP proposes two names for NAB Chairman

In letter to PM, Khalid Magsi floats names of Ahmed Khan Lashari, Ghulam Azam Qambrani for new appointment

QUETTA – Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Tuesday suggested two names for the post of Chairman National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) lying va­cant after the completion of Justice retired Javed Iqbal’s term in the first week of June 2022.

Justice retired Javed Iqbal, for­mer Chairman NAB relinquished the charge on June 2, 2022 following an expiry of amendment made by the PTI-led government through which he was given extension and was al­lowed to continue work till the ap­pointment of new Chairman NAB.

BAP Parliamentary leader in Ba­lochistan Assembly Khalid Magsi, in a letter written to Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif recom­mended two names including for­mer Judge Balochistan High Court Ahmed Khan Lashari and Ex-Jus­tice Islamabad High Court Ghu­lam Azam Qambrani for the post of chairman NAB.

Currently, Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah is looking after day-to-day affairs of the bureau till the ap­pointment of new chairman NAB