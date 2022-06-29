Our Staff Reporter

BAP proposes two names for NAB Chairman

In letter to PM, Khalid Magsi floats names of Ahmed Khan Lashari, Ghulam Azam Qambrani for new appointment

 

 

QUETTA   –   Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Tuesday suggested two names for the post of Chairman National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) lying va­cant after the completion of Justice retired Javed Iqbal’s term in the first week of June 2022.

Justice retired Javed Iqbal, for­mer Chairman NAB relinquished the charge on June 2, 2022 following an expiry of amendment made by the PTI-led government through which he was given extension and was al­lowed to continue work till the ap­pointment of new Chairman NAB.

BAP Parliamentary leader in Ba­lochistan Assembly Khalid Magsi, in a letter written to Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif recom­mended two names including for­mer Judge Balochistan High Court Ahmed Khan Lashari and Ex-Jus­tice Islamabad High Court Ghu­lam Azam Qambrani for the post of chairman NAB.

Currently, Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah is looking after day-to-day affairs of the bureau till the ap­pointment of new chairman NAB

More Stories
National

China’s transport minister conferred upon with Hilal-e-Pakistan

Karachi

PKR continues upward trajectory, gains 1.87 rupees in early trade

Islamabad

No intention to impose whole of petroleum levy: Miftah

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz appeals nation to follow SOPs amid COVID-19 surge

Karachi

100 more buses arrive at Karachi Port for People’s Bus Service

Lahore

LHC reserves verdict on pleas against Hamza’s election as CM Punjab

Islamabad

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

Lahore

Pakistan reports 541 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country

Islamabad

Further inflation in July can increase political crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

1 of 9,225

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More