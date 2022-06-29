CDA fails to identify officers ‘involved’ in leasing of Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD – A committee formed to identify the officers of the Capital Development Authority involved in awarding leases to the private ventures including Monal Restaurant in Margalla Hills National Park has failed to complete the task.

The said inquiry was initiated in compliance with the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on January 12, 2022.

According to a notification issued by the CDA’s Confidential Wing, the committee is supposed to complete its task within 15 days so that disciplinary proceedings could be initiated against the delinquent officers/ officials.

However, unfortunately like the rest of the several high profile inquiries, the same could not be completed besides passage of several months.

Deputy Director General Estate Afnan Alam was made head of this committee while Deputy Financial Adviser Khawaja Aizad Hussain, Director Laboratory Khalid Nawaz and Director Regional Planning Fraz Malik were its members.

The committee was tasked to identify officers involved in processing/ leasing of land/ structure of Monal Restaurant in the protected area of National Park in violation of the Act of 1997, Ordinance of 1960, Ordinance of 1966, Ordinance of 1979 and the regulations made under the respective statutes.”

According to the terms of reference (TORs), the committee had been given the task to identify factors behind construction of Monal Restaurant and other buildings in the protected area as it was in violation of various acts and ordinances.

The committee had been directed to “assess the transparency of bidding process for leasing of Monal to a private entity and comparison of rent rates offered by the lease and accepted by the then CDA administration with the then market prices for facilities of similar size and nature, identify/ mention relevant provision of laws and regulations, infringed while allowing construction/lease of the Monal Restaurant and to ascertain the loss/ damages to wildlife, flora and fauna and environmental changes in National Park due to said construction of the restaurant.”

While hearing a petition related to Monal Restaurant, the IHC in January this year had ordered the CDA and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to seal the building and start proceedings against other buildings that were operating in the national park in violation of rules.

Following the said orders, the CDA and ICT administration sealed the restaurant. However, the Supreme Court on March 9, suspended the January 11 IHC judgment of sealing and taking over possession of the restaurant. When contacted, the Director Public Relations Syed Asif Shah informed that the inquiry is in its final stages and it would be completed soon.