China’s transport minister conferred upon with Hilal-e-Pakistan

On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Ambassador Moin ul Haque conferred Pakistan’s civil award ‘Hilal-e-Pakistan’ upon Mr. Li Xiaopeng, the Minister of Transport of China, in a special investiture ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

The event was attended by the senior officials of Chinese Ministry of Transport, representatives of media organizations and officers of Pakistan Embassy.

Mr. Li Xiaopeng is the member of 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. He is the son of Mr. Li Peng, the former Premier of China and Chairman of Standing Committee of National People’s Congress. Minister Li Xiaopeng is an ardent advocate of China-Pakistan friendship and spearheaded implementation of several transport infrastructure projects in Pakistan under the framework of CPEC.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque paid a rich tribute to Minister Li Xiaopeng for his endeavours for strengthening Pakistan-China friendship and his role for completion of important road connectivity projects in Pakistan. Ambassador highlighted that CPEC was a central pillar of Pakistan’s socio-economic development vision and that the two countries would ensure its smooth and steady implementation as envisaged by their leadership.

Appreciating the role of former Premier Li Peng for the consolidation of bilateral relationship, Ambassador underscored that ironclad friendship between Pakistan-China was the fruition of untiring efforts of successive generations of the leaders of the two countries and drew its strength from the unanimous public and institutional support in both Pakistan and China.

In his remarks, Mr. Li Xiaopeng expressed his gratitude to the government and people’s of Pakistan for the conferment of civil award. He underlined that as All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and Iron Brother, China would continue to support key transport projects under CPEC in Pakistan contributing to overall progress and development of the country.

He also underscored the support of his ministry to meet Pakistan’s essential needs for the up-gradation of its transport infrastructure network.