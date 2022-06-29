Agencies

CII writes to PM for withdrawal of SBP’s appeal against anti-interest decision

ISLAMABAD   –    The Council of Islamic Ideol­ogy (CII) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if asking to play his role in withdrawing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s appeal against the decision of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) for interest-free economy. The CII, in the letter, urged the prime minister to form a task force on the experts of govern­ment, Shariat, economics and law to review the SBP’s con­cerns over the recent FSC’s decision on interest and make recommendations to pave the way for the implementation of the decision.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Uncategorized

After excluding 25 MPAs, Presiding Officer had to judge who had majority: LHC

Karachi

DC Sukkur to ensure code of conduct during hide collection

Editorials

Controlling Information

Entertainment

Widow reveals Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK

Newspaper

KP cabinet approves regularisation of ad hoc teachers

Uncategorized

Rupee sheds 47 paisas against dollar

International

Japan swelters as heatwave prompts power crunch warning

Karachi

Very hot, humid weather expected in most parts of Sindh

Gwader

Balochistan govt to establish 103 primary schools

Islamabad

Pakistan’s economic crisis and early elections

1 of 53

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More