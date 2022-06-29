CII writes to PM for withdrawal of SBP’s appeal against anti-interest decision
ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif asking to play his role in withdrawing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s appeal against the decision of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) for interest-free economy. The CII, in the letter, urged the prime minister to form a task force on the experts of government, Shariat, economics and law to review the SBP’s concerns over the recent FSC’s decision on interest and make recommendations to pave the way for the implementation of the decision.