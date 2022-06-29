CII writes to PM for withdrawal of SBP’s appeal against anti-interest decision

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideol­ogy (CII) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if asking to play his role in withdrawing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s appeal against the decision of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) for interest-free economy. The CII, in the letter, urged the prime minister to form a task force on the experts of govern­ment, Shariat, economics and law to review the SBP’s con­cerns over the recent FSC’s decision on interest and make recommendations to pave the way for the implementation of the decision.