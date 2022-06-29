CM Hamza seeks report from IGP, orders strict action against accused

RAPE-CUM-MURDER OF CHILD IN MANDI BAHAUDDIN

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a re­port from Inspector General of Police about rape-cum-murder of a child in Mandi Bahauddin.

The chief minister ordered that strict action be taken against the impenitent ac­cused. The hardened criminals deserve severe punishment; he emphasized. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the be­reaved family while assuring the provision of justice to them.

REPORT SOUGHT OVER NON-FUNCTIONAL PIC ACS

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from the health secre­tary over non-functioning of air conditioners installed at Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The chief minister directed to resolve the issue without any delay, saying that immedi­ate steps should be taken on a priority basis as patients’ suf­ferings could not be explained in this hot and humid weather.

He directed to identify those responsible for negligence after inquiry and disciplinary action should also be initiated.

DELEGATION OF CLERICS MEETS PUNJAB CM

Meanwhile, a delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat Madaris Pakistan, led by Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Ham­za Shahbaz Sharif at his office.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the reli­gious scholars had always guided the nation in every hour of trial, adding that they have also played a commendable role against the menace of terrorism and sectari­anism. “The government appre­ciates their services on the intel­lectual front and consultations with the clerics will continue in future. A joint committee will be constituted for further consulta­tions and to resolve the problems of the clerics,” he added. Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan was also present on the occasion.

Moreover, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a re­port from Rawalpindi Commis­sioner about the loss of lives due to emission of poisonous gas in a well and ordered an in­quiry into the incident. He also extended sympathies to the be­reaved family and directed that a report be submitted to him after investigation. “Disciplin­ary action should also be taken against those responsible for negligence,” he added