CM Hamza seeks report from IGP, orders strict action against accused
RAPE-CUM-MURDER OF CHILD IN MANDI BAHAUDDIN
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General of Police about rape-cum-murder of a child in Mandi Bahauddin.
The chief minister ordered that strict action be taken against the impenitent accused. The hardened criminals deserve severe punishment; he emphasized. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family while assuring the provision of justice to them.
REPORT SOUGHT OVER NON-FUNCTIONAL PIC ACS
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from the health secretary over non-functioning of air conditioners installed at Punjab Institute of Cardiology.
The chief minister directed to resolve the issue without any delay, saying that immediate steps should be taken on a priority basis as patients’ sufferings could not be explained in this hot and humid weather.
He directed to identify those responsible for negligence after inquiry and disciplinary action should also be initiated.
DELEGATION OF CLERICS MEETS PUNJAB CM
Meanwhile, a delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat Madaris Pakistan, led by Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif at his office.
Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the religious scholars had always guided the nation in every hour of trial, adding that they have also played a commendable role against the menace of terrorism and sectarianism. “The government appreciates their services on the intellectual front and consultations with the clerics will continue in future. A joint committee will be constituted for further consultations and to resolve the problems of the clerics,” he added. Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan was also present on the occasion.
Moreover, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Rawalpindi Commissioner about the loss of lives due to emission of poisonous gas in a well and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and directed that a report be submitted to him after investigation. “Disciplinary action should also be taken against those responsible for negligence,” he added