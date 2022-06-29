CM Hamza seeks report from IGP, orders strict action

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General of Police about rape-cum-murder of a child in Mandi Bahauddin.

The chief minister ordered that strict action be taken against the impenitent accused. The hardened criminals deserve severe punishment; he emphasized. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family while assuring the provision of justice to them.

Report sought over non-functioning of pic acs

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from the health secretary over non-functioning of air conditioners installed at Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The chief minister directed to resolve the issue without any delay, saying that immediate steps should be taken on a priority basis as patients’ sufferings could not be explained in this hot and humid weather.

He directed to identify those responsible for negligence after inquiry and disciplinary action should also be initiated.

Delegation of clerics meets CM

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the religious scholars had always guided the nation in every hour of trial, adding that they have also played a commendable role against the menace of terrorism and sectarianism.

“The government appreciates their services on the intellectual front and consultations with the clerics will continue in future. A joint committee will be constituted for further consultations and to resolve the problems of the clerics,” he added. Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan was also present on the occasion.

Rape-cum-murder of child in Mandi Bahauddin

Moreover, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Rawalpindi Commissioner about the loss of lives due to emission of poisonous gas in a well and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and directed that a report be submitted to him after investigation. “Disciplinary action should also be taken against those responsible for negligence,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has rejected speculation about him backing Hamza Shehbaz as the chief minister Punjab.

PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that their candidate for the Chief Ministership of Punjab was Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. All of the PML-Q members would vote for Pervaiz Elahi in case of the CM election, he added.

Shujaat added that PML-Q members have always followed the party line, and PML-N should refrain from spreading rumours and confusing our members. All of the PML-Q would vote for Pervaiz Illahi and make him the new CM of Punjab, he added.