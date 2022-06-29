CTO reviews traffic arrangements at cattle markets
Says no animal or vehicles will be allowed to park on the main road
LAHORE – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi on Tuesday visited the city cattle markets to review comprehensive traffic arrangements for the convenience of the citizens.
Reviewing the arrangements, he said that no animals or vehicles would be allowed to park on the main road.
He said that the cattle markets had been set up at 14 different places across the city. At least four DSPs, 16 inspectors and 254 wardens have been deployed to monitor the situation while seven fork lifters have been deployed to curb parking and encroachments. “The citizens will have no problem in accessing the cattle markets.”
Markets are established at Shahpur Kaanjran, Pine Avenue Road Shano Baba, near Haveli Markaz opposite Nisar Haveli Sundar Road, NFC Society near Bahria Town, Raiwind Road Manga Mandi, Sagyan Road and Lakho Dair near Ring Road Mandi, LDA City near Kahna Kachha Road, Gajumata near Lahore Ring Road Office, N-Block Defence Phase-9 and Sabzi Mandi Nishtar Colony. The CTO Lahore has instructed the wardens to keep a close eye on suspicious persons and unclaimed items. Smooth flow of traffic and protection of property of the citizens will also be ensured, he added.