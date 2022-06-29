Staff Reporter

DC Sukkur to ensure code of conduct during hide collection

SUKKUR -Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday has said the government has decided that for collection of skins/ hides the approval from the concerned deputy commissioner office. Presiding over a meeting, he said only those parties, organizations, welfare organizations and religious institutions will be allowed which are registered and put their signature upon the code of conduct and abide by the rules and regulations of the code of conduct. He said that no one will be allowed to collect the hides/ skins from door to door. Every individual is allowed to donate the skin/ hide as per his own will wherever and to whom he thinks fit, he added.  The deputy commissioner said that unauthorized collection of skins or non compliance of code of conduct will result in action as per law against the organization/ worker and the skins will be forfeited.

