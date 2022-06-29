Eidul Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

Pakistan’s moon-sighting body, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, will meet today (Wednesday) in Karachi to look for the Zilhaj crescent.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the meeting of the central committee in the port city which will also be attended by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Met Office, and Ministry of Science and Technology members.

Zonal committees will hold meetings at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Astronomers predicted Eid-ul-Azha, to be observed on July 10 as there are lesser chances of sighting the Zilhaj crescent on June 29 (today).

Eid-ul-Azha also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youme Arafat – the standing on the Plains of Arafat, is observed on the 9th of Zilhaj.