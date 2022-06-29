News Desk

Eidul Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

Pakistan’s moon-sighting body, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, will meet today (Wednesday) in Karachi to look for the Zilhaj crescent.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the meeting of the central committee in the port city which will also be attended by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Met Office, and Ministry of Science and Technology members.

Zonal committees will hold meetings at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Astronomers predicted Eid-ul-Azha, to be observed on July 10 as there are lesser chances of sighting the Zilhaj crescent on June 29 (today).

Eid-ul-Azha also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youme Arafat – the standing on the Plains of Arafat, is observed on the 9th of Zilhaj.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Ahsan Iqbal says no cuts in AJK’s budget

National

NDMA warns provincial depts of urban flooding amid new monsoon spell

National

WCLA for conservation of Multan monuments

National

Three awarded life imprisonment in robbery-cum-rape case

National

RPO holds meeting to review law, order situation

National

DC visits administrative offices, takes action against absenting officers

National

Meeting reviews revenue targets, price control, selling points of sacrificial animals

National

Over 8.41 million people vaccinated in Faisalabad

National

British Sikh soldiers’ delegation visits GHQ, meet COAS

National

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

1 of 8,480

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More