Establishment of Sister Port ties  between Karachi, Shanghai ports discussed

KARACHI -The proposal with regard to establishment of Sister Port Relationship between Karachi Port and Shanghai Port was discussed at a Webinar organized by Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai. Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi alongwith other high ranking officers of KPT attended the event, said a spokesperson of the KPT on Tuesday. Consulate General of Pakistan at Shanghai, Hussain Haider, Deputy Consul General Nawab Ali Rahoojo, Deputy Director General SMTC Dong Aihua and Vice President SIPG Zhang Xing and their other team members also attended the webinar. Both sides exchanged views on possible avenues of cooperation.