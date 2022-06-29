Staff Reporter

Establishment of Sister Port ties  between Karachi, Shanghai ports discussed

KARACHI -The proposal with regard to establishment of Sister Port Relationship between Karachi Port and Shanghai Port was discussed at a Webinar organized by Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai. Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi alongwith other high ranking officers of KPT attended the event, said a spokesperson of the KPT on Tuesday.  Consulate General of Pakistan at Shanghai, Hussain Haider, Deputy Consul General Nawab Ali Rahoojo, Deputy Director General SMTC Dong Aihua and Vice President  SIPG Zhang Xing and their other team members also attended the webinar.  Both sides exchanged views on possible avenues of cooperation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM Hamza seeks report from IGP, orders strict action against accused

Lahore

CTO reviews traffic arrangements at cattle markets

Lahore

Timely investigation of criminal cases stressed

Lahore

‘Over Rs1b soft loans given under PRS’

Lahore

Special funds allocated for treatment of cancer patients, claims minister

National

Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre teamvisits UVAS

Islamabad

Self-reliance, tactical solutions needed to address economic woes: PM

Islamabad

Miftah confirms IMF MEFP received for 7th, 8th reviews

Islamabad

Pak foreign policy on right track, showing results: Khar

Islamabad

Foreign loan inflows dry up due to IMF loan halt

1 of 1,382

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More