News Desk

Five-day rain spell likely to start from Thursday: DG Met

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that a five-day rain spell likely to start from Thursday may generate flooding in urban areas and trigger land sliding in hilly areas of the country.

Director General PMD Mehar Sahibzada Khan has said heavy falls would generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from July 2 till 4 and in Karachi and Hyderabad from 3rd to 5th of the next month.

He said fishermen are advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from 3rd to 5th of next month.

DG Met further informed that flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the forecast period.

He warned that heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat and Murree.

