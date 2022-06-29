Five-day rains spell likely to begin from Wednesday
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan said Tuesday that a 5-day rain spell likely to start from Thursday which would continue till July 4.
Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal would likely to enter in upper parts of the country from 29th June (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week, he said while talking to a private news channel.
He said rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from 30th June till July 4.
Heavy falls would generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Faisalabad from July 2 till 4 and in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3 to 5.