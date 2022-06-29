Five-day rains spell likely to begin from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Di­rector General Mehar Sahibzada Khan said Tues­day that a 5-day rain spell likely to start from Thursday which would continue till July 4.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Ben­gal would likely to enter in upper parts of the coun­try from 29th June (Wednesday) which may inten­sify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said rain-windstorm/thundershower is ex­pected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpin­di, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gu­jranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from 30th June till July 4.

Heavy falls would generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Si­alkot and Faisalabad from July 2 till 4 and in Ka­rachi and Hyderabad from July 3 to 5.