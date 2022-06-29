News Desk

FO rejects Indian attempts to link Udaipur murder accused to Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the Indian attempts to malign it by linking the Indian nationals accused of murder which took place in Udaipur city to an organization in Pakistan.

“We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals, Indian nationals, to an organization in Pakistan,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan categorically rejected any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad.

