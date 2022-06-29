News Desk

Further inflation in July can increase political crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that further inflation in July can increase political crisis in the country.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan has still not received any verdict of International Monetary Fund (IMF) on sending aid to Pakistan and Pakistan is also not out from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF). While he added that super tax has also been imposed on the poor.

He went on to say that people are selling their useful items from their homes and pulling out their children from schools. He said that no one will be able to stop people from coming out on roads due to loadshedding and increasing inflation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PKR continues upward trajectory, gains 1.87 rupees in early trade

Islamabad

No intention to impose whole of petroleum levy: Miftah

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz appeals nation to follow SOPs amid COVID-19 surge

Karachi

100 more buses arrive at Karachi Port for People’s Bus Service

Lahore

LHC reserves verdict on pleas against Hamza’s election as CM Punjab

Islamabad

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

Lahore

Pakistan reports 541 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country

Islamabad

PM directs Interior Ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

Lahore

Angry residents protest against unannounced loadshedding in Lahore

1 of 10,033

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More