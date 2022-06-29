Further inflation in July can increase political crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that further inflation in July can increase political crisis in the country.

جولائی میں مزید مہنگائی سیاسی بحران میں اضافہ کرے گی ۔ابھی تکIMFکا حکم نامہ اور گرے لسٹ سے نہیں نکلے۔سپر ٹیکس بھی غریبوں پر منتقل ہوگیا ہے۔لوگ گھریلو سامان بیچ رہے ہیں اور بچوں کو اسکول سے اٹھا رہے ہیں۔مہنگائی اور لوڈشیڈنگ کی ماری عوام کو سڑکوں پر نکلنے سے کوئی نہیں روک سکے گا۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) June 29, 2022

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan has still not received any verdict of International Monetary Fund (IMF) on sending aid to Pakistan and Pakistan is also not out from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF). While he added that super tax has also been imposed on the poor.

He went on to say that people are selling their useful items from their homes and pulling out their children from schools. He said that no one will be able to stop people from coming out on roads due to loadshedding and increasing inflation.