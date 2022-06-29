APP

Gold price decreases by Rs350 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.350 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.141,850 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.301 and was sold at Rs.121,313 against its sale at Rs. 121,614  whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.111,204 against its sale at Rs 111,480, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1550 and Rs 1,328.87 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $10 and was sold at $1823 against its sale at $1833, the association reported.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Cabinet approves new visa rules for Afghan citizens

Newspaper

Govt appoints new Bait-ul-Mal chief

Newspaper

Residents refuse giving anti-polio jab to children

Newspaper

KP PDMA reconstructs 90 flood-affected schools

Newspaper

KP cabinet approves regularisation of ad hoc teachers

Newspaper

Minister hails PTI victory in Swat by-poll

Newspaper

ECP, NADRA to enhance inclusivity in electoral processes, registration

Newspaper

AGEGA stages protest against change in pension rules

Newspaper

Mastermind of Bilal Sabit gang killed in operation

Newspaper

Two-day SIMEX drill kicks off at NDMA

1 of 3,475

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More