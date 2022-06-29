Fawad Yousafzai

Govt appoints new Bait-ul-Mal chief

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Government has appointed Amir Fida Paracha as Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Amir Fida Paracha has been appointed as Managing Director for a period of three years with immediate effect. The said appointment shall be on an honorary basis, the notification said. It is worth to mention here that Amir Fida Paracha is the leader of Pakistan People’s Party, the coalition partner in the incumbent government. Earlier the cabinet through circulation has approved the summary for the appointment of Amir Fida Paracha as new MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, official source told The Nation.  Pursuant to the Cabinet decision, Malik Zaheer Abbas was de-notified as Managing Director (MD), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM). Consequently, the post of PBM’s MD fell vacant and required to be filled by a suitable candidate.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Cabinet approves new visa rules for Afghan citizens

Newspaper

Residents refuse giving anti-polio jab to children

Newspaper

KP PDMA reconstructs 90 flood-affected schools

Newspaper

KP cabinet approves regularisation of ad hoc teachers

Newspaper

Minister hails PTI victory in Swat by-poll

Newspaper

ECP, NADRA to enhance inclusivity in electoral processes, registration

Newspaper

AGEGA stages protest against change in pension rules

Newspaper

Mastermind of Bilal Sabit gang killed in operation

Newspaper

Two-day SIMEX drill kicks off at NDMA

Newspaper

PM to inaugurate first CPEC hydropower project today

1 of 1,900

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More