Our Staff Reporter

Govt to complete all Lowari Tunnel link roads during its tenure: Asad

PTI failed to construct the approach to the Sargodha-Kallur Kot Bridge

ISLAMABAD   –   Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood on Tuesday in­formed the National Assembly that all link roads of the Lowari Tunnel would be completed by the incumbent coalition govern­ment during its tenure.

“We will work in the same manner as Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has built high-speed motorways in his previous ten­ure,” he said while winding up a debate on four Demands for Grants of his ministry in the next fiscal year. The House re­jected all cut motions of the op­position members, moved on the demands for grants of the Ministry of Communications.

He said it was unfortunate that the projects like Lowari Tunnel faced undue delay and vowed to ensure their completion at the earliest. The minister said he had got a detailed briefing on the Lowari Tunnel and work on its link roads would be ex­pedited to facilitate commuters. Asad Mehmood also regretted that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also miserably failed to con­struct the approach to the Sar­godha-Kallur Kot Bridge that too was built under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif during his last tenure as the Prime Minister. He said the current government had allocated the required funds in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) to build the approach road.

