India blocks twitter accounts of Pakistan’s several foreign missions abroad

Foreign Office voices concern over ‘diminishing space for plurality of voices’

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Strategic Com­munication Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saima Syed said Tuesday that it was concerning de­velopment in which India blocked the Twitter handles of Radio Paki­stan as well as of Pakistan’s Foreign Missions abroad.

Talking to Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel on Tues­day, she said overall, India has with­held eighty social media accounts, of which four are Twitter handles of Pa­kistan’s embassies in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Saima Syed said being an interna­tional company, Twitter has its own code of conduct and values while freedom of expression and access to information is critical for public’s right to know the truth.

She said the Indian step is against the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as well. DG Strategic Commu­nication Division said India cannot hide truth to reach people through such oppressive measures.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesper­son Asim Iftikhar expressed serious concern over India’s blocking of of­ficial accounts of Pakistan embas­sies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, Egypt and others. In a state­ment, he said diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India is extremely alarming. He said social media plat­forms must abide by applicable in­ternational norms.

According to officials, the social media handle of Pakistan’s state broadcaster has been withheld mainly for highlighting grave human rights violations in the Indian Ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also urged Twitter to immedi­ately restore access to Radio Paki­stan twitter account in India to en­sure freedom of speech and access to information.