India blocks twitter accounts of Pakistan’s several foreign missions abroad
Foreign Office voices concern over ‘diminishing space for plurality of voices’
ISLAMABAD – Director General of Strategic Communication Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saima Syed said Tuesday that it was concerning development in which India blocked the Twitter handles of Radio Pakistan as well as of Pakistan’s Foreign Missions abroad.
Talking to Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel on Tuesday, she said overall, India has withheld eighty social media accounts, of which four are Twitter handles of Pakistan’s embassies in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.
Saima Syed said being an international company, Twitter has its own code of conduct and values while freedom of expression and access to information is critical for public’s right to know the truth.
She said the Indian step is against the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as well. DG Strategic Communication Division said India cannot hide truth to reach people through such oppressive measures.
Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar expressed serious concern over India’s blocking of official accounts of Pakistan embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, Egypt and others. In a statement, he said diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India is extremely alarming. He said social media platforms must abide by applicable international norms.
According to officials, the social media handle of Pakistan’s state broadcaster has been withheld mainly for highlighting grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also urged Twitter to immediately restore access to Radio Pakistan twitter account in India to ensure freedom of speech and access to information.