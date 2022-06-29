Islamabad police launches crackdown against amateur drivers, motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police has constituted multiple special squads to take action against amateur drivers and the motor riders, avoiding the use of helmets, while travelling on the roads and major avenues.

The decision to this effect was taken in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, said the police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said the IGP had directed all zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers to ensure safe road environment in the capital city.

The Islamabad Traffic Police’s (ITP) Education Wing was directed to launch massive awareness campaign to sensitize the motorists about the traffic rules.

The IGP directed the education wing teams to visit educational institutions also to create traffic sense among students.

The spokesman said the crackdown was aimed at ensuring safety of the motorists.

Therefore, it should not be considered as a punitive measure, he said.

Police also appealed the parents to prevent their children from the use of vehicles.