KBC, Mamba Squad reach 6th Essa Lab Basketball final

LAHORE- Karachi Basketball Club (KBC) and Mamba Squad qualified for the final of the 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022 after finishing on top in the league round at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. Karachi Basketball Club defeated Aram Bagh Basketball Club by 42-37 to reach the final. From the winning club, Saad Shamsi (15), Raj Kumar Lakhwani (12) and Zainul Abidin (10) were prominent players while Yash Kumar (12), Hassan Ali (10) and Abdul Samad (8) played well for the losing club. Before the match, special guest international wrestler Sher Khan was introduced with the players in the presence of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, PPP District South Women’s Section Information Secretary Naima, M Saleem Khamisani, Master Asghar Baloch, M Arshad and others. Mamba Squad Basketball Club beat Omega Basketball Club by 45-42 to make into the final. Kenneth Johns (22), Mohammad Taha (13) and Noman Ahmad Awan (10) were top scorers from the winning side while the losing side’s contribution came from Anas Zaheer (12), Tamur Zaheer (10) and Abbas Abid (10). The grand final of the tournament will be graced by Deputy Commissioner South Captain (R) Abdul Sattar as chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners and top performers.

