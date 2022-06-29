KP cabinet approves regularisation of ad hoc teachers

Peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet approved the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers (Appointment and Regularisation of Services) Bill, 2021’ to regularise the services of the teachers appointed on ad hoc basis in the province since 2017.

This will benefit around 58 thousand teachers who have been appointed on merit against the sanctioned posts in various categories (BS-12 to BS-16) and are performing duties in various schools of the province.

The provincial cabinet‘s 75th meeting was held here yesterday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by the provincial chief secretary, senior member of Board of Revenue, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries of various government departments.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information & Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, while briefing media persons about the decisions of the cabinet meeting informed that the cabinet also approved the addition of 38 new six departments of public services which have been identified, refined and finalised by the Right to Services Commission (RTS) after holding multiple sessions with secretaries and different tiers of the departments.

The new public services include the issuance of fitness certificate to vehicles, pollution control certificates, issuance of route permit to commercial vehicles, repair & maintenance of water supply lines of DWSS of TMAs, sanitation in designated area of TMAs, streetlights, NOC for the establishment of fruit markets and scholarships etc. These public services will be delivered by the departments concerned.

The chief minister, he said, announced Rs one million for the heirs of the deceased girl student who was killed in wall collapse in Dir and Rs one lakh each for those sustaining injuries in the said incident. The school was also named after the deceased student.

The cabinet, he said, also approved the transfer of state land measuring 7 kanals & 16 marlas to Tehsil municipal administration Domel, District Bannu for the construction of its office building, which is presently functioning in a rented building. Similarly, the cabinet also approved the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining of Minor Minerals from River Bed Rules, 2022’, which have been prepared in light of the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee.

The rules will contribute towards regulating and protecting the natural course of rivers, allied infrastructure as well as promoting scientific mining activities in the riverbeds, where minor minerals like Bajri, Shingle, Ordinary Sand, Gravel and Ordinary Stones are found and fulfil the demands of the construction industry. The cabinet also approved the imposition of fines of Rs.0.5 million to Rs.1.5 million on illegal mining.

Barrister Saif further informed that the cabinet also approved a one-time grant of Rs 16.63 million for the rehabilitation, fictionalisation and clearance of the PESCO liabilities of as many as 13 tube wells established by PAK-PWD in Peshawar during the year 2017-18. These tube wells, out of which only one is completed and the rest are non-operational due to various deficiencies, are being taken over from the PAK-PWD by the Water & Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) as per direction of the competent authority to operationalise them in the public interest.

The SACM further said that the cabinet authorized the Secretary Forests, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to declare/notify Joint Check Posts & Wildlife Check Posts at appropriate places for effective conservation, protection and management of the Wildlife resources of the province.

He further said that the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to devise mechanism for the provision of land for universities so as to ensure the continuation of educational activities in smooth manner as well security of the agricultural land.