Staff Reporter

LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

LAHORE      –    The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Plan­ning Wing Zone-V Tues­day demolished as well as sealed various illegal build­ings here at LDA Avenue-I, Raiwind Road and Jubilee Town. According to the spokesperson for LDA here, the authority demolished illegal offices on plot 1087 and 1088, of Block C, illegal godown at main boulevard and also demolished illegal shops on plot 1149, Block J, while sealed an illegal hostel on plot 50, block-M at LDA Aevenue-I. The LDA demolished various ille­gal shops at Raiwind road. The authority also sealed building for an illegal ex­tension on plot 395, Block D, Jubilee Town. During the operation, LDA enforce­ment staff and police offi­cial were also present.

