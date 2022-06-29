LHC reserves verdict on pleas against Hamza’s election as CM Punjab

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on pleas against election of Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister of Punjab.

A five member larger bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan will resume the hearing on Thursday.

During the hearing, the bench sought arguments from Hamza’s lawyer that whether the Supreme Court’s verdict on the presidential reference related to defecting lawmakers applies to past events.

Hamza’s counsel maintained that the ruling doesn’t apply to past events unless the apex court itself says so.

In a previous hearing the high court had hinted at holding fresh election for the post of Punjab’s chief minister under April 16 circumstances, when incumbent Hamza Shahbaz was elected in a poll on a court order.