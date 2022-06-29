News Desk

Mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thundershower is expected in Kashmir and Southern parts of Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-two, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit seventeen, Murree twenty-one and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula, hot and humid with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu, partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershower in Leh, partly cloudy in Pulwama and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu thirty, Leh thirteen, Anantnag and Shopian twenty-one degree centigrade.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PKR continues upward trajectory, gains 1.87 rupees in early trade

Islamabad

No intention to impose whole of petroleum levy: Miftah

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz appeals nation to follow SOPs amid COVID-19 surge

Karachi

100 more buses arrive at Karachi Port for People’s Bus Service

Lahore

LHC reserves verdict on pleas against Hamza’s election as CM Punjab

Islamabad

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

Lahore

Pakistan reports 541 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Further inflation in July can increase political crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad

PM directs Interior Ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

Lahore

Angry residents protest against unannounced loadshedding in Lahore

1 of 10,033

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More