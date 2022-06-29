Mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thundershower is expected in Kashmir and Southern parts of Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-two, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit seventeen, Murree twenty-one and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula, hot and humid with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu, partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershower in Leh, partly cloudy in Pulwama and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu thirty, Leh thirteen, Anantnag and Shopian twenty-one degree centigrade.