Martyred Subedar laid to rest with military honours

PESHAWAR    –   A Subedar of Pakistan Army Munir Hussain was laid to rest in his native village in Parachinar with complete military honours by a smart contin­gent of army. Munir sacrificed his life while fighting terrorists in North Wa­zirstan two days ago in which seven terrorists were also killed. The body of martyred Munir Hussain was brought by ambulance to Parachinar where he was laid to rest with military honors after offering his funeral prayers at­tended by a large number of people. Colonel Hamad Khan of Baloch Regi­ment, police and FC officials laid floral wreaths at his grave and met his son and other family members. The mar­tyred Subedar’s son said that he was proud of the bravery displayed by his father and stands ready to sacrifices his life for the country in the future

