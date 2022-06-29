Mastermind of Bilal Sabit gang killed in operation

Peshawar – A mastermind of the notorious Bilal Sabit group was shot dead during an operation by police and Counter Terrorism-Department (CTD) in a suburban area of the provincial capital, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said on Tuesday.

During a shoot-out in Khurasan Camp, the police and CTD personnel shot dead Yasir, brother of Bilal Sabit. Earlier on Monday, Bilal Sabit had been killed along with another accomplice Imtiaz in a joint action by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and police in Rawalpindi.

Addressing a presser, the SSP Operations Peshawar said that there were a dozen of FIRs against the Bilal Sabit gang and they had been wanted by the police in serious crimes, robberies, car-lifting, attacks on cops.

They were also wanted by the police in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The gang was also involved in the murder of an SHO of Peshawar, Shakil Khan, and the killing of a senior bureaucrat while they had had involvement in an attack on a high ranking police official. The SSP Operations said Yasir was a mastermind and facilitator of the gang who have been committing crimes in different parts of the country.

He said that other members of the gang would also be nabbed soon.