Meeting reviews revenue targets, price control, selling points of sacrificial animals

BAHAWALPUR – Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday said that all resources should be utilized for timely completion of government revenue targets and Revenue Officers should remain active in the field to achieve the targets of collecting government dues.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting to review the targets for agricultural income tax and irrigation tax.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Muhammad Khalid, Additional Commissioner Revenue Syed Tariq Bukhari and other officers were present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed revenue targets, digital land records, recruitment of Patwaris, the establishment of rural revenue centers and other ongoing projects of the Revenue Department.

Earlier, Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar reviewed the performance of Price Control Magistrates.  The meeting was informed that 144 Price Control Magistrates inspected 9,841 business centers during the last week and imposed total fines of Rs.1779500 for irregularities and overpricing.

As many as 114 FIRs were registered while 312 persons were arrested on the spot. The meeting was informed that as per government subsidy, a 20 kg bag of flour is available at Rs. 980 while a 10 kg bag of flour is available at Rs. 490 across the division.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed the administrative officers to ensure the provision of facilities at the sales points set up for the sale and purchase of cattle in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

Animals at these sales points should be vaccinated and protected from diseases. Special livestock counters should be set up for this purpose.  He said that all precautionary measures should be taken to protect livestock from lumpy skin disease.

