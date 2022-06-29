Minister hails PTI victory in Swat by-poll

PESHAWAR – KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG), Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in Swat by-election has exposed the so-called alliance between more than a dozen opposition parties.

In his remarks he said that the KP govt had fully cooperated with the ECP for holding transparent and peaceful elections.

, but the worse situation of local body elections in Sindh on the same day was enough to disappoint the entire nation and institutions where, he said, all other parties have started protests against the ruling PPP government’s vandalism in LG polls.

The provincial minister said that more than a dozen parties of PDM jointly contested and lost the election against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Faisal Amin said that the same ugly episode that happened in Sindh LG polls is also feared to happen in Punjab by-elections on 17th of next month. The Election Commission should take immediate notice of this alarming situation and protect its reputation from further damage, he recalled.