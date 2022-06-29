Staff Reporter

Murtaza Wahab inquires after ailing MNA Kanwar Naveed Jameel

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has visited Member National Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel who is undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital and met his son and brother to inquire about his well-being.  He offered all possible help on behalf of the Sindh government to the son of Kanwar Naveed Jameel, said a statement on Tuesday.  Administrator Karachi said that Kanwar Naveed Jameel is our old friend and we are concerned about his health.  He said that he wished Kanwar Naveed Jameel speedy and absolute recovery.

